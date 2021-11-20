Court celebrates National Adoption Day, finalizing adoptions for 12 children

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a very special day at Kent County District Courthouse in Warwick for 12 children who were officially adopted into 11 families on Saturday.

“The Thanksgiving season is a fitting time to celebrate the creation of 11 forever homes for these children. For this I am grateful,” Chief Judge Michael Forte said.

The heartwarming event coincided with the 18th National Adoption Day and each finalized adoption was met by cheers and applause from the crowded court room.

Joslin Dibiase and her partner were there to finalize their adoption of 1-year-old Ayden. She said adoption was a natural fit after her own experience.

“I was adopted. That’s my adopted mom. So it was pretty much a repeated thing, where I wanted to do the same exact thing,” Dibiase said.

Dibiase was just two-and-half years old when her adoption was approved by the very same judge who now helped make her family whole.

“Today is everything. I’m so excited that we got today because I wanted National Adoption Day just because for me, I was adopted, and I have many adopted siblings,” Dibiase said. “And it’s just such a great day to feel like I finally get to adopt. Also, with the judge who adopted me so that’s amazing.”

Joslin said she is also proud to represent an LGBTQ+ couple completing the adoption process in Rhode Island.

For more information about AdoptionRI, you can learn more on their website.