Convicted murderer charged with sending porn to minor

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick man who spent time in prison for murder and robbery is back behind bars for allegedly sending pornography to a person whom he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.

Christopher M. Rocheleau, 50, was arrested in Providence on three counts of electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Police said at the time of his arrest, Rocheleau was on parole for a 1994 case out of West Warwick. The following summer, he pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery and was sentenced to 60 years in prison with 38 to serve.

Rocheleau was arraigned on the new counts and held on $10,000 surety bail with orders to have no contact with minors and restricted internet use. He was later ordered held as a parole violator.

Providence

