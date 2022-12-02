WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Convicted child rapist Richard Gardner faced a judge Friday over allegations that he violated the terms of his probation, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

Gardner agreed to waive his Fourth Amendment rights to allow probation officers access to his home and social media accounts without a warrant or probable cause.

The AG’s office said the accusations stem “from concerns about [Gardner’s] internet use.” The specifics of those accusations have not been made public.

The 56-year-old has been closely monitored by probation officers ever since he was released from prison in 2018.

Gardner was convicted of sexually assaulting children in Warwick and Massachusetts in the late 1980s.

After being released, Gardner moved to Providence, where his presence sparked a number of protests outside his home. He then briefly relocated to Cranston before ultimately settling in Lincoln a month later.

Gardner is due back in court on March 3.