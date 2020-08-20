Convicted child molester sentenced to 25 years in prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man previously convicted of child molestation was sentenced to prison Wednesday in a separate molestation case.

Bruce MacNeil, 80, pleaded no contest to 10 counts of first-degree child molestation and eight counts of second-degree child molestation, according to the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

MacNeil was sentenced to 40 years at the ACI with 25 to serve and the rest suspended with probation. He’s been at the ACI since July 2019 as he serves a seven-year sentence for violating the terms of his probation.

MacNeil was on probation after being convicted of second-degree child molestation in 2016 and spending two years on home confinement.

Following his conviction, the second victim came forward, the AG’s office said, adding that the boy was known to MacNeil.

Had the case gone to trial, prosecutors were prepared to prove that MacNeil molested the boy on multiple occasions from 2012 to 2016, starting when the victim was 11 years old, according to the AG’s office.

“The systemic abuse committed by the defendant over the span of many years makes this case particularly heartbreaking,” Neronha said in a statement.

“I am grateful for the victim’s courage in coming forward,” he continued. “The very lengthy sentence imposed on the defendant today is entirely warranted by the breadth of his criminal conduct against a child, which no words can adequately describe.”

The court also issued a no-contact order between MacNeil and the victim.