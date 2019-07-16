Convicted child molester arrested on new charge

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man previously convicted of child molestation is facing new allegations.

Bruce R. MacNeil, 78, was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree child molestation, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the charge stems from alleged sexual assault incidents that took place in Warwick between 2010-2015, beginning when the victim was 9 years old.

Police said the investigation originated in Tennessee, where the victim now lives.

MacNeil is a registered level III sex offender and at the time of his arrest was on probation for a 2015 second-degree child molestation conviction.