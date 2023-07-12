CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A controversy is brewing in Cranston ahead of the much-anticipated opening of Topgolf Providence.

The issue at hand is just that — its name.

Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins said he made it abundantly clear that he wanted the entertainment venue’s first New England location to be called “Topgolf Cranston.”

“I told them specifically that the ACI is in Cranston, Garden City is Cranston, the Park Theatre is Cranston … if they want to have it Topgolf Providence, take the poles down, take the building down and move it to Providence,” Hopkins told 12 News.

Construction is underway on the new @Topgolf coming to Rhode Island, but some are concerned with how the company is branding one of the states newest entertainment venues. The full story tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ltrY6FTMnL — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) July 12, 2023

The ground was broken on the Sockanosset Cross Road site last July. At the time, Hopkins said the project was already four years in the making.

Now that the pillars are up, targets are embedded and three floors have been built, the mayor is standing firm about what it should be named.

“I told them over a month ago we are adamant about the naming rights,” he said. “I would want Topgolf Rhode Island or Topgolf Cranston.”

Hopkins claims the company told him that they went with Topgolf Providence as part of their marketing strategy. He expressed frustration with representatives calling local businesses for advertising under the Providence moniker.

Hopkins also claims Topgolf hasn’t returned his calls in a month, adding that his office is studying the contract to see if there’s a way the two sides can come to terms.

“We worked hard to bring this here, I mean, I’ve said it from Day 1 this is the biggest recreational facility since Rocky Point existed,” Hopkins added. “We don’t want them coming here thinking they’re going to Providence. We want them to think they’re coming to Cranston.”

12 News reached out to Topgolf for comment but hasn’t heard back.

The new facility is scheduled to open by this fall.