CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A contractor was transported to the hospital after crews rescued him from a collapsed trench in Cranston Tuesday afternoon.

Officials on scene tell Eyewitness News the man fell into the trench, located on a Wilbur Avenue property, and became trapped under a large boulder that fell on top of him.

It took crews more than an hour to free the contractor.

Officials said the contractor did not appear to be seriously injured, though he would be evaluated at the hospital.