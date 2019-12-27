Construction of new Topgolf facility could begin as early as February

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The construction of a Topgolf sporting facility is one step closer to becoming a reality in Cranston.

The project’s developer, The Carpionato Group, was given the green light by the city council back in January to build on the site of the old Citizens Bank headquarters on Sockanosset Cross Road.

Topgolf advertises itself as a sports and entertainment company with more than 50 locations globally. It offers not only golf rounds but a driving range, music, restaurant and bars.

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung said the project made major strides in December when the Cranston Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved its application.

Fung said the final proposal will be considered by the city council in January.

“They are just going to have to come back with their plans and get their permits from the city then they can put the shovel in the ground,” he said.

Kelly Coates, president of The Carpionato Group, said he aims to break ground on the project by the end of February.

Fung, who is supportive of the project, said the new entertainment facility will bring more Rhode Islanders to the city.

“That entertainment piece is going to complement what we have, with a lot of the great shops in Garden City, Chapel View, as well as the restaurants that are going into that area,” Fung said.

The project has been criticized by residents who live in the area. They expressed concerns about additional traffic and noise coming from the facility.

But Fung said he does not believe Topgolf will be an issue, especially now that Citizens has moved out.

“We looked at the traffic patterns now and what could come from Topgolf. We noticed that the Topgolf traffic tends to be more on the weekends and later on at night, not the after workday traffic that congests that area,” he explained.

The Carpionato Group also said the facility will bring 450 jobs in the city, with a third of those being full-time positions.

The facility will be the company’s first location in Rhode Island.