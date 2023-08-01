WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The families of a man and young girl who drowned at Conimicut Point Beach two years ago are suing the city for failing to properly warn beachgoers of the dangers of the sandbar, 12 News has learned.

The lawsuits, obtained by 12 News, was filed on behalf of Valentin Cardona Sanchez and Yoskarly Martinez, who both drowned at the sandbar back in June 2021.

Martinez became caught in a rip current while swimming and Cardona Sanchez jumped in and tried to save her. Their bodies were eventually found by search-and-rescue teams.

The lawsuits accuse the city of not doing enough to alert beachgoers to the hazardous rip currents that regularly form near the sandbar. It also lists a number of confirmed drownings that happened at Conimicut Point Beach from 1998 to 2019.

“Despite the numerous drownings and near drownings at Conimicut Point [Beach], the city of Warwick’s knowledge of the extremely dangerous conditions present there … were not apparent to visitors,” the lawsuits state. “The city of Warwick failed to take appropriate measures to enhance and ensure the safety of visitors.”

Those appropriate measures include installing warning signs, barricading the sandbar and guarding it from unsuspecting beachgoers.

The lawsuits accuse the city of “willfully and maliciously” failing to warn families of the hazardous surf.

The city installed additional “drowning hazard” signs at the beach, which feature QR codes that link to warnings in various languages, several weeks after the deaths of Cardona Sanchez and Martinez.

The lawsuits come less than a month after a 28-year-old woman drowned near the sandbar. Nicolette Biber was going to a late-night swim with friends at the sandbar when she went under and didn’t resurface.

The city unveiled plans to install a new warning system at the beach less than a week after Biber’s death. The new warning system includes lights, sirens and an audio announcement urging beachgoers to stay out of the water when it’s unsafe.

“Most of the drownings that have occurred at the sandbar happen because the victims weren’t local and were unaware of the dangers,” Picozzi said. “This system will warn them in an emphatic way. It will save lives.”

Picozzi mentioned the deaths of Cardona Sanchez and Martinez while demonstrating how the new warning system works last week.

“I was with Yoskarly’s family when [the search-and-rescue team] found her body and they went to identify her,” Picozzi said. “It’s something I will never forget. It keeps me awake at night.”

“That family wasn’t with the dangers of the sandbar, and I know that if we had this system in place, that tragedy would not have happened,” he added. “We were all determined to find a way to prevent another tragedy, and I think we have.”

Picozzi said installation of the new warning system should be completed by next week.

12 News reached out to Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi regarding the allegations, but he declined to comment citing the ongoing lawsuits.

The families of Cardona Sanchez and Martinez are seeking damages for the deaths of their loved ones. The lawsuits also request a trial by jury to determine whether the city is at fault.