WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The property that was once home to the iconic West Warwick banquet hall will now serve a new purpose.

Adam Wilks, a realtor with Keller Williams Realty, tells 12 News 66 condominiums are being built on the property where the West Valley Inn once stood.

The West Valley Inn abruptly closed in 2016 after four decades in operation. LaCroix Properties bought the defunct banquet hall for $1.2 million in 2017 and attempted to breathe new life into the Petrarca Street property.

But those efforts fell through, and the West Valley Inn was demolished a few years later.

Wilks said 33 duplexes consisting of two side-by-side condos are being built on the property.

The condos will have two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a laundry room, a kitchen, an open concept dining and living room space and a single-car garage, all of which are on the first level, according to Wilks.

The Residences at West Valley (Courtesy: Keller Williams)

Wilks said there’s also an additional bonus room on the second floor, as well as storage space.

“There’s a big need for single-level living like this here in Rhode Island and not a lot of options, especially when it comes to condos,” Wilks said. “We’re excited to bring this development to the market and create a nice community at this historic site.”

The condos will cost $399,900 and will become available in March, according to Wilks. Final features and floorplans will be made available in the coming weeks.