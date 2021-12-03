Community says goodbye to beloved Pilgrim High School principal

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pilgrim High School community gathered Friday evening to pay their final respects to beloved Principal Gerald Habershaw.
Family, friends, parents, students and colleagues waited in a line that wrapped around the Thomas and Walter Quinn Funeral Home to mourn Habershaw, who died suddenly last weekend.
Pilgrim opted for an early release Friday to ensure all students, faculty and staff had the opportunity to say goodbye to Habershaw.
“They don’t make them like Gerry anymore,” substitute teacher Alejandro Hinton said. “He was unique, irreplaceable, energetic, empathetic, gentlemanly … all of those adjectives and much, much more.”
Habershaw started his career as a special education teacher at Pilgrim. He later served as an assistant principal at Aldrich Junior High School and principal of Warwick Veterans High School before returning to Pilgrim as principal.
