Community says goodbye to beloved Pilgrim High School principal

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pilgrim High School community gathered Friday evening to pay their final respects to beloved Principal Gerald Habershaw.

Family, friends, parents, students and colleagues waited in a line that wrapped around the Thomas and Walter Quinn Funeral Home to mourn Habershaw, who died suddenly last weekend.

Pilgrim opted for an early release Friday to ensure all students, faculty and staff had the opportunity to say goodbye to Habershaw.

The line wrapped around Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral home here in Warwick as hundreds are coming out to remember the life and legacy of Pilgrim HS principal Gerry Habershaw. More on this tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/YxtNxd2CZI — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) December 3, 2021

“They don’t make them like Gerry anymore,” substitute teacher Alejandro Hinton said. “He was unique, irreplaceable, energetic, empathetic, gentlemanly … all of those adjectives and much, much more.”

Habershaw started his career as a special education teacher at Pilgrim. He later served as an assistant principal at Aldrich Junior High School and principal of Warwick Veterans High School before returning to Pilgrim as principal.

