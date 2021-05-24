Community pays final respects to former Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon Sr. will be laid to rest Monday morning.

Solomon died peacefully at home surrounded by his family last week at the age of 64. The cause of his death was not released.

A visitation will be held at St. George Maronite Catholic Church in Cranston from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. The burial will be private.

Solomon spent two decades in public service as a municipal judge, city councilor, and council president before becoming acting mayor early in 2018 after Scott Avedisian stepped down to become CEO of the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority.

He was elected mayor in November 2018 but lost his re-election bid last fall to current Mayor Frank Picozzi.

He leaves behind his wife Cynthia, his son Rep. Joseph Solomon Jr., his mother Rose and five sisters.

