Community mourns sudden loss of East Greenwich police sergeant

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police cruisers, Jeeps and fire trucks from across Rhode Island lined the streets of East Greenwich Wednesday evening to pay tribute to the town’s police sergeant, who was killed in a sky diving accident over the weekend.

Sgt. Christopher Callan, a 15-year veteran of the force, was known internationally for his sky diving skills and was an expert in military parachuting.

First Responder Angels of Rhode Island, an organization that honors fallen first responders, teamed up with 401 Jeep Wave, a non-profit organization that supports front line workers by organizing rallies and parades, to honor Callan’s life.

Gerald St. Angelo of 401 Jeep recently met Callan while he was detailing a parade they were hosting.

“No matter what the stripe is that you’re wearing, you’re all family,” St. Angelo said.

South Kingstown Police Sgt. Michael Bronson volunteered to help lead the parade. He said the decision was a no-brainer.

“When I heard about it I volunteered because I thought, ‘that’s exactly what he would do,’ and what a memory to leave him,” Bronson said.

Bronson, who was the class leader of the 2007 Municipal Police Training Academy, said Callan was “the shining member of our class.”

“He was kind of the father figure so to speak,” he said. “We went to him for a lot of stuff. He was an awesome person.”

Callan leaves behind three children, along with his mother, father and two sisters. Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.