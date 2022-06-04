WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A comedy show fundraiser will be held tonight in honor of Matt Dennison, a West Warwick teen who was seriously injured in a crash by an alleged drunk driver in Februrary, and later died.

The event, called “‘Clap Back with Matt”, is being put on by his sister, Katie, and close friend, Kevin MacDonald.

Kevin was in the car with Matt the night of the accident and was also injured.

Doors are expected to open for the fundraiser at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The event is being held at the West Warwick Civic Center.

You can click here for more information on the show.