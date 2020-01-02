‘Come on, man?!??’ Youth program cries foul after window smashed

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The video shows the crime: A shadowy figure runs up to the front window of Ocean State Kidz Club on Park Avenue in Cranston minutes before 2020 was set to begin and smashes the plate glass with a rock.

The after-school and summer youth program’s director, Laura Liddle, said a tall man with grey pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers and holding a black shopping bag jogged up to the building about 11:57 p.m. Tuesday to smash the window.

Liddle posted the surveillance video on Facebook from two different angles – one camera pointed out at the parking lot, the other set back from the front window. One moment, the window is clear; the next, the glass is splintered.

“Come on man?!??” Liddle’s post said.

Liddle and her husband, the club’s general manager, Matt Schoeninger, expressed sadness at the situation Thursday morning. Schoeninger said they’d posted the video on social media hoping for clues from neighbors, though the detail of the image would make it hard to recognize the suspect.

The couple didn’t yet know how much it would cost to repair the damage but said they were determined to be back open for kids the same day. The club has filed a report with Cranston police, they said.

Liddle said the organization’s aim is to provide a sense of community for children and teens.

“If I could say anything to him, it would be: I wish my center was open for you back when you were a young fellow and that we could have provided that community for you,” she added.