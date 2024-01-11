WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Apponaug Brewery has been dealt another devastating blow.

The brewery was supposed to open back up Thursday — nearly two weeks after the Pawtuxet River overflowed its banks and flooded their taproom.

Apponaug Brewery owner Tamara McKenney tells 12 News she and her team have been hard at work making the necessary repairs to reopen.

But this week’s storm once again caused the river to rise past flood stage, sending water bursting through the taproom doors.

“We were certainly are wiser this time around and much better prepared,” McKenney said. “We didn’t lose equipment … We’re able to get everything raised up [on cinder blocks].”

McKenney estimates that the brewery has sustained $150,000 in damages from the flooding. She remains focused on making the repairs needed.

“It’s not prudent to open again until we can stay open,” she explained. “If the river continues to be naughty every time we have rain, then we have to find a way to handle that rain better.”

McKenney hopes that, once the brewery does reopen, people will return for a cold brew on the Pawtuxet River.

“Just remember us,” McKenney said. “For the people who are out there who are saying ‘How do we help?’ … Come and celebrate with a beer or two, buy some food and be extra generous with your tips.”

Despite the significant damage, McKenney is trying to stay positive.

“You have to walk the path,” she said, “You either walk it with a smile or you walk it very sad, but you have to walk the path. We can’t not reopen and we can’t not walk the path.”

McKenney’s unsure when the brewery will open back up, but said it could be as soon as next week.

The situation is similar in West Warwick, where Patriot Auto Glass and Undercoating owner Dan Turcotte tells 12 News his Begonia Street business has suffered roughly $20,000 in damages from the flooding.

“No one down here has flood insurance,” Turcotte explained. “[Insurance companies] won’t give it [to us] because we’re in a flood zone, and it’s known to flood.”

Sen. Jack Reed is set to tour some of the storm damage in West Warwick on Friday, including the neighborhood where Turcotte’s business is located.

Reed is currently working on securing flood recovery and disaster-ready funding for those impacted by the storms, as well as flood mitigation assistance to prepare for future floods made worse by climate change.