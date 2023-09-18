WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick City Council will meet Monday to discuss, and possibly vote on, whether to build two new high schools.

Voters approved a $350 million bond last year to pay for the new school buildings, which would replace Toll Gate and Pilgrim. But with prices rising due to inflation, city leaders have been worried about the cost.

However, an independent report released last month revealed the cost would be $300 million, which is $50 million less than what had been predicted.

The Rhode Island Department of Education is slated to reimburse the city for 55% of the project’s total cost, meaning if the bond is approved, one of the high schools would be free.

“We worked really hard going out to the public and explaining why we need new high schools. Our high schools are failing. We need new heating systems, new windows, everything,” Superintendent Lynn Dambruch told 12 News last month.

Dambruch hopes the addition of new high schools will also bring students and athletes back to Warwick. She believes the poor state of the schools and athletic fields have led some to enroll at other schools.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. at City Hall.