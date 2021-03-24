Citing health concerns, 2nd man convicted in couple’s execution requests release from prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Nearly one year after a man convicted of brutally executing two college students was denied his request for compassionate release, one of his accomplices is now also asking to be let out of prison.

A federal court filing obtained by Target 12 Wednesday reveals Harry Burick is requesting a compassionate release, claiming he suffers from seizures, asthma and sleep apnea.

Burdick was one of five people arrested for the execution-style murders of Jason Burgeson and Amy Schute in June 2000.

The couple was carjacked by Burdick and four other men, driven to a golf course in Johnston then shot execution-style.

Burdick later pleaded guilty to federal carjacking charges and was sentenced to life in prison.

His request comes less than a year after Gregory Floyd, the man who admitted to pulling the trigger, asked for his own compassionate release because of the pandemic.

Floyd’s request was later denied, and Target 12 later learned he died last month.