CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police confirm a 4-year-old child was shot in the city Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. at an apartment on Queen Street.

The child’s father is now in police custody.

Police have not yet released the victim’s condition.

A portion of the roadway is currently blocked off as police investigate.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.