Central RI Relay for Life held Saturday

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of people visited the West Warwick High School for the Central Rhode Island Relay for Life Saturday.

“Carnival for a Cure” features a day of games, music, and fundraising to help the American Cancer Society make a global impact on cancer.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca took part in all the festivities.

The annual event has grown several times over the past few years, now encompassing Kent County communities and those bordering them.

Twenty-two teams are participating this year with a goal of raising $65,000.

WPRI 12 & FOX Providence are proud media partners of this signature American Cancer Society community event.

Stay with WPRI 12 for complete coverage of this year’s Relay for Life events: wpri.com/relayforlife.

Local Relay for Life Events:

Connect and follow Relay for Life on social media.

More about Relay for Life on WPRI.com »