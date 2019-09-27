Central Falls man arrested in Cranston on drug charges

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police arrested a Central Falls man Wednesday after allegedly finding him with more than 50 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop.

Colonel Michael Winquist said the Cranston Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit was conducting an ongoing investigation into David Leite, 41, on suspicion he was selling large amounts of cocaine in the city.

Winquist said Leite was driving a rental car when he was pulled over by police. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 39.5 grams of crack cocaine, 12.4 grams of powder cocaine and more than $13,000 in cash.

Leite was taken into custody following the traffic stop.

With the help of the Central Falls Police Department, detectives searched Leite’s apartment and found an additional amount of unknown powder. Winquist said the powder has been submitted for testing.

Leite was ordered held without bail in Third District Court on one count of manufacturing/possession/delivery of cocaine.

He will be back in court on Oct. 3 for a bail hearing.

