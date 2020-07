WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rush hour came to a standstill Tuesday morning after a cement truck rolled over on Interstate-95 in Warwick.

The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. on I-95 northbound near Exit 13.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation posted on Twitter that three lanes of travel on I-95 have been blocked off due to the crash.

No word on any injuries or what may have caused the crash.