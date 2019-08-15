CCRI to host the final day of enrollment for Rhode Island Promise

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Community College of Rhode Island is scheduled to host its final day of the Rhode Island Promise enrollment Thursday, just days ahead of the beginning of the semester.

The enrollment day is set to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knight Campus in Warwick.

Several representatives from admissions, financial aid and advising will be on hand to assist students applying for the program.

The Rhode Island Promise program, which provides two years of free tuition for CCRI students, was created by Gov. Gina Raimondo several years ago.