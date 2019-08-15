Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning

CCRI to host the final day of enrollment for Rhode Island Promise

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CCRI-generic_541826

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Community College of Rhode Island is scheduled to host its final day of the Rhode Island Promise enrollment Thursday, just days ahead of the beginning of the semester.

The enrollment day is set to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knight Campus in Warwick.

Several representatives from admissions, financial aid and advising will be on hand to assist students applying for the program.

The Rhode Island Promise program, which provides two years of free tuition for CCRI students, was created by Gov. Gina Raimondo several years ago.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams