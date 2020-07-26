CCRI testing site to close, moves to Convention Center

CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
WARWICK, R.I (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said that the COVID-19 testing site at CCRI in Warwick will shut down operations after Sunday and move to the Convention Center.

The site can be found in the parking garage. This drive-up location will allow testing to happen during inclement weather.

Similarly, the testing site at Rhode Island College closed last week, moving to the Convention Center.

The site is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tests are available by appointment only.

