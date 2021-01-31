CCRI cancels on-campus classes, activities; online classes still on for Monday

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CCRI_expecting_sharp_enrollment_increase_0_20180619234504

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — In advance of this week’s winter storm Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) has canceled all on-campus classes and activities on Monday, February 1.

Online classes will still take place.

The majority of CCRI’s classes are remote this spring due to the pandemic, so not many students will be getting a snow day.

Anyone with questions about their class may contact their professor.

Employees at all CCRI campuses who are able to work from home on Monday are being asked to do so.

The only employees required to on campus are those responding to the storm for campus operations and public safety.

CCRI is monitoring the storm closely and will notify students, faculty, and staff of changes to campus operations for Tuesday by Monday afternoon. They should monitor their CCRI email for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/21/21: Joe Cammarano and James Bessette

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community