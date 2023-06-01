WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Hope will soon move into the buildings that once housed the former Saint Francis of Assisi School and Parish.

The deal between Chesterson Academy and the Diocese of Providence was finalized on Wednesday.

Despite closing back in 2009, Saint Francis of Assisi has been well-maintained and “…ideally suited to be the long-term home” of the academy.

“We are grateful for the love and faith that the Saint Francis community displayed over the years,” Chesterson Academy Chairman Mike Casey said. “Their sacrifices, along with the excellent work of Father Messina and the Diocese of Providence, made this all possible.”

“Our mission is to build upon what the mission has always been at Saint Francis — to provide a sacred place for worship of Almighty God, especially in the celebration of Holy Mass, and educate children in the Catholic Faith,” he continued.

When the school and parish closed, its facilities were “…canonically relegated to non-sacred use.” Still, the buildings have been used as a meeting grounds for various Catholic organizations, including the Knights of Columbus.

“I am delighted that these buildings will find a new life in serving the mission of the church,” Bishop Richard Henning said. “I look forward to seeing this new mission grow and flourish.”

Chesterson Academy isn’t moving very far, since their new home is just down the street on Jefferson Boulevard.

The new Catholic high school is part of a network of Chesterton Academies across the country.