CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — National Grid is working to restore power to part of Cranston after a crash knocked it out early Tuesday morning.

A car slammed into a pole and flipped over, taking the pole down with it around 2:30 a.m. on New London Avenue near the traffic tribunal.

Police say two people in the car were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.