WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Some residents in Warwick are without power Thursday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole, causing it to burst into flames.

The crash occurred on Oakland Beach Avenue.

A 12 News viewer captured video of the pole on fire and the several pops, or small explosions, up until the area went dark.

According to Rhode Island Engery, about 150 customers are without power.

No word on any injuries or what led up to the crash.