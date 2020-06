WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic on I-95 North was disrupted Thursday morning after a car rolled over in the area of Exit 12 in Warwick.

The crash took place around 7 a.m. and left the vehicle on its roof in the center lane. Traffic was reduced to one lane and backed up as a result.

Crash, Right-Center lane, Right lane blocked on I-95 NB at Exit 12 (RI-113 East to RI-5 – Warwick) in Warwick — RIDOTNews (@RIDOTNews) June 11, 2020

The car has since been flipped upright and towed from the scene.

There was no immediate word on injuries or what caused the crash.