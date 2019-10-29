Car pulled from water in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews were called to Samuel Gorton Avenue Tuesday morning after a person walking their dog spotted a vehicle in the water.

It took a tow truck 20 minutes to pull the car from the water.

Fire officials on scene told Eyewitness News no one was in the car. They believe it was parked along the shore and the tide – which they described as “higher than normal” – took it out. They said there was no fuel leaking from the vehicle.

Divers were able to get the registration out of the glove compartment and Warwick police are working on contacting the owner.