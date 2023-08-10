NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was rushed to the hospital after a car crashed under a tractor-trailer in North Kingstown overnight.

Crews were called to the scene just before midnight on Roger Williams Way near the Quonset Point Industrial Park.

The car was on fire and there were reports one person was trapped, officials said.

Bystanders nearby sprang into action before first responders arrived.

“They had fire extinguishers and a cement truck that was hauling cement into the industrial park was utilizing water off of his truck to quell the flames,” Fire Chief Scott Kettelle said.

Crews were able to get the person out of the car and they were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The area was shut down until around 4 a.m.

No word on what led up to the crash at this time.