CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into the front of a Cranston hair salon Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators believe the car was leaving the YMCA parking lot when the driver accelerated onto Gansett Avenue and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

The car then shot across the street and “impaled” Lana’s Beauty Salon, according to Maj. Todd Patalano.

The vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the hair salon, causing significant damage to the building.

Thankfully, Patalano said the hair salon wasn’t open and no one was inside at the time.

“We’re very fortunate,” he said. “It would’ve been much worse if someone was in there.”

Patalano identified the driver as a woman in her 50s. He said she and the others involved in the initial crash suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and it’s unclear whether the driver will be facing any charges.