WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Utility crews are on the scene of a crash in Warwick after a car slammed into a utility pole early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on Route 117 near Station Street just before 8 a.m. causing traffic delays.

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

12 News has a crew on scene gathering more details, check back for updates.