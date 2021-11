WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Some residents in West Warwick were temporarily left without water after a car crashed into a fire hydrant Monday morning.

Crews were called to Jaycee Drive around 7:30 a.m. and say the fire hydrant pulled up a water main in the ground, causing flooding and extensive underground damage.

The water main was shut down while Kent County Water worked to pump out water from the hole where the hydrant was.

No water got inside any of the homes and no injuries were reported.