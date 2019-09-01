Driver charged with DUI after crashing into tractor-trailer truck in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was arrested on DUI charges in Cranston after police say he crashed his car into the back of a tractor-trailer.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Plainfield Street, right near a Walmart.

Investigators say the suspect, Dmitrijs Krutikovs, 28, was taken into custody after showing signs of intoxication and failing field sobriety tests at the scene. He also refused to take a breath/chemical test at the station.

Police say no one was hurt, and this is the only DUI arrest of the night in the city.

