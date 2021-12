WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a serious crash in Warwick Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred on Route 2 near the Warwick Mall.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured, but a 12 News crew on scene saw two heavily damaged vehicles in the median near the Red Rice restaurant and glass strewn about the roadway.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.