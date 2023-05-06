CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police said they took one person into custody Saturday for suspicion of driving while under the influence (DWI) after he allegedly crashed a car into a tree on Garfield Avenue.

Police said the crash caused the car to catch fire, but everyone made it out of the vehicle safely. Cranston Firefighters were called to the scene and were able to put the flames out.

The driver had no visible injuries and refused medical transport, according to police. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DWI.

Police said a tree and a light pole had to be taken down due to the crash.