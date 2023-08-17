WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Barrington man was charged with simple assault following an incident last week in Warwick.

Rhode Island State Police say a complaint filed against David Sweeting on Aug. 10 alleges he assaulted a contractor the previous day at the Noel Judicial Complex.

Sweeting is a sergeant with the Capitol Police. He was placed on administrative leave after the complaint was filed, according to state police.

After turning himself in, Sweeting was arraigned and released on personal recognizance. He’s due in court on Aug. 25.