COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The campers parked outside the Home Depot in Coventry vanished Wednesday morning.

The community of more than a dozen campers had been parked in front of the home improvement store off of Centre of New England Boulevard for months.

Those camping in the parking lot were handed eviction notices last week, ordering them to pack up and leave by 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“Overnight parking is not permitted. Parking in this lot is for customers of Home Depot only,” the eviction letter stated. “Vehicles left overnight are subject to being towed at the owner’s expense. No additional warning will be given prior to towing.”

Louis Pfanstiehl, who had been parked outside the Home Depot for more than a year, told 12 News that the more attention the campers received, the more problems arose.

“It turned into a campground,” Pfanstiehl said. “At the end of the day, it’s a business. You can’t bump out, put chairs outside, litter … [some campers] were leaving trash in [shopping] carts and hanging laundry outside.”

The vast majority of the campers left the parking lot ahead of the deadline, while the stragglers were towed away shortly after 8 a.m.