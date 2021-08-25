Bystander pulls unresponsive woman from the water at Oakland Beach

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A woman is recovering after she was found face down in the water at Oakland Beach, according to the Warwick Fire Department.

First responders were called to Oakland Beach around 5 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive woman in the water.

The fire department tells 12 News the woman was pulled from the water by a bystander.

Upon their arrival, first responders began performing CPR on the woman and were eventually able to get a pulse.

The woman, who has not been identified, was transported to Kent Hospital where at least check she is conscious and alert, the fire department said.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the incident.