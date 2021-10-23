Buses will run next week in Warwick after extension reached between First Student, union

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — School buses in Warwick will run next week after an extension was reached between First Student and the union representing the drivers, ATU Local 618.

“First Student and ATU 618 have agreed to a one-week extension to allow for additional negotiation sessions,” said Frank McMahon, a spokesperson for First Student. “There will be no disruption to school bus transportation in Warwick next week.”

Thursday night, drivers union ATU Local 618 and First Student failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.

“First Student is committed to reaching an agreement with the members of ATU 618 and will remain at the bargaining table in good faith as long as it takes to reach agreement,” McMahon added.

Last week, union members voted in favor of going on strike if an agreement could not be reached.

A union representative told 12 News that it typically takes about two weeks to prepare for a strike because it has to be approved by national leadership.