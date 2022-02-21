NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Salvage operations are underway in the Atlantic Ocean after a car transport ship headed for Rhode Island burst into flames last week.

The 650-foot-long ship, Felicity Ace, was still adrift in the middle of the ocean at last check, about 100 miles from the Azores.

Firefighters are still working to put out the blaze and a Portuguese port official says it will be a difficult operation due to the lithium-ion batteries inside the vehicles on the ship.

Crews can’t put out the flames with water because it could make the ship unstable, so they’re forced to fight the blaze from the outside.

The vehicle transporter was on a transatlantic voyage from Germany to the port of Davisville in North Kingstown, but it’s unlikely it will ever make it.

The Portuguese navy rushed to rescue the 22 crew members from the burning ship on Wednesday. No one was injured.

It’s thought that the ship had about four to five thousand vehicles on board, including Volkswagens, Audis, Porches, and Bentleys. One of them, belonging to Massachusetts car dealer Ernie Boch Jr.

“I had ordered a Bentley. And when I saw it on social, that the ship was in flames, and the types of vehicles that were on it, I said, ‘No way the vehicle I ordered could be on it.’ Sure enough, it was,” he explained.

The incident could have a major impact on the car industry amid ongoing supply chain issues.

Boch says losing all of the vehicles would be devastating to the industry but predicts the car industry issues will get better as the year goes on.

“When the inventory comes up, prices go down,” he said. “There are deals to be had. You just have to be careful. You have to shop around.”

It’s unclear how many vehicles were damaged or whether any of the cargo can be saved.