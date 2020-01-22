Burlington to move into former Cranston Kmart plaza

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Burlington Stores location will be moving in on Garfield Avenue in Cranston, at a shopping plaza where Kmart once occupied space.

Burlington, previously known as Burlington Coat Factory, will open a brand new store at 296 Garfield Ave. later this spring, the company said in a news release Monday. Spokesperson Casey Miller said it’s a relocation of the store they had at Garden City Center.

That store is Cohoes, which Garden City told Eyewitness News will close in February.

“We are thrilled to remain in the Cranston community,” Burlington CEO Michael O’Sullivan said.

Burlington competes with off-price retailers like T.J. Maxx and its TJX stable of store brands that once included A.J. Wright, which previously occupied a corner space in the same plaza several years ago. A.J. Wright was consolidated into other brands in 2010, according to TJX’s official company history.