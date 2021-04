CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The facade of a building collapsed in Cranston Friday morning.

Crews are on the scene of a building on the corner of Bluff Ave and Broad Street.

The building is under construction, according to officials.

The incident has caused a portion of the street to close.

