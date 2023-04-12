WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters are scrambling to knock down a massive brush fire that has burned more than 150 acres of land in West Greenwich.

Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) spokesperson Mike Healey said the fire appears to have started in the woods off of Congdon Mill Road, which is part of the Big River Management Area.

The Rhode Island National Guard’s Black Hawk helicopter has been circling the fire since it broke out Wednesday afternoon. The Black Hawk team has been filling up a large bucket with water from the nearby Carr Pond, which is them used to douse the flames.

Healey expects it will take at least another day for firefighters to get the flames under control.

WATCH: Black Hawk team prepares to dump water on massive brush fire (Story continues below.)

While the exact cause of the fire is unknown, the flames were likely fueled by the dry and windy conditions.

Healey said no injuries have been reported and the fire hasn’t spread to any nearby homes.

There is currently a Red Flag Warning in effect for Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts. Everyone is urged to refrain from outdoor burning and use caution when discarding cigarettes, since fires can spread quickly.

The warning has been in effect for several days, and the brush fire is just one of many that have cropped up since last week.