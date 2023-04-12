WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded Wednesday to a brush fire that broke out in West Greenwich.

Firefighters from several departments could be seen working in the woods off Division Road.

12 News is also monitoring reports of brush fires in other areas including Narragansett.

A Red Flag Warning is currently in effect for the entire area because the dry and windy conditions can cause fires to quickly spread. People are urged to refrain from outdoor burning and use caution when discarding cigarettes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The warning has been in effect for several days and fires have popped up around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

A small brush fire near Providence Pike spread to a nearby home on Tuesday, displacing one resident. The day before, crews were called to fires in Providence, Scituate and other cities and towns.

More than 10 acres in North Attleboro burned over the weekend.