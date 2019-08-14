Broken can of bear spray forces evacuation of Cranston store

Cranston police and firefighters at the REI at Chapel View Wednesday afternoon. (Scott Delsole/WPRI)

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A pierced can of bear repellant resulted in the evacuation of a Cranston store Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the REI outdoors and sporting goods store at 22 Chapel View Boulevard. Cranston police said that a worker accidentally punctured a case of the spray with a forklift.

The spray is sometimes carried by hikers as a non-lethal defense against bears and has an effect similar to pepper spray, police said.

A representative from REI said all staff and customers evacuated but were fine, and that the store will re-open Thursday.