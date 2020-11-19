Brockton couple charged in Coventry bank robbery

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have arrested a Brockton couple in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in Coventry earlier this month.

Justin O’Connell, 36, is accused of robbing the Bank Newport in the Centre of New England at knifepoint on Nov. 9.

During the investigation, police learned O’Connell’s girlfriend, Valerie Proulx, 41, was also involved.

When police went to arrest O’Connell three days after the robbery, he led officers on a brief chase before crashing his car.

After he was taken into custody, police said O’Connell confessed to detectives that he was the person seen on surveillance video robbing the bank.

Proulx was also taken into custody, though it’s unclear whether she was arrested at the same time as O’Connell.

Both O’Connell and Proulx are being held in Massachusetts and will be arraigned at a later date.

