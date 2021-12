WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A downed electrical line resulted in a power outage at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

According to the airport, departures experienced some delays and travelers were advised to check flight information with their airlines.

A 12 News viewer sent in photos of the airport temporarily in the dark.

@RIBNS power out at TF Green Airport. This is eerie as hell pic.twitter.com/Gb9czuNYFc — the 1999 toyota corolla (@oofkatieistaken) December 11, 2021

National Grid restored power around 4:50 p.m., according to the airport.