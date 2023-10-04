CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was hit by two cars in Cranston Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said the boy was riding his bicycle down Bracken Street and didn’t stop once he reached the bottom of the hill.

Winquist said the boy crossed into the intersection where Bracken Street meets Dyer Avenue and was hit by two oncoming cars. Both drivers stopped and are cooperating with the investigation.

The boy was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear at this time why the boy didn’t stop at the bottom of the hill.